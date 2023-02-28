Colon and Rectal Surgeon Demonstrates Benefits of Robotic Surgery

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Baton Rouge and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Baton Rouge, visit https://www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-medical-center-baton-rouge.

With National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month upon us, Ochsner Baton Rouge colon and rectal surgeon Matthew Giglia, MD, takes you into the operating room to perform a robotic right hemicolectomy and demonstrate the incredible benefits of robotic surgery.

“The robot is a great tool because it decreases incisions, decreases length of stay in the hospital (and) improves your ability to get back to living a normal life quicker,” Dr. Giglia says.

