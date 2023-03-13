LSU SETS RECORD $6.1 BILLION ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE STATE

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LSU Office of the President and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LSU Office of the President, visit https://www.lsu.edu/president/index.php

On the first morning of LSU President William F. Tate IV’s bus tour around the state to promote the university’s Scholarship First Agenda, LSU announced a record-breaking $6.1 billion economic impact on Louisiana with more than $2.4 billion in statewide earnings and an estimated 45,700 direct and indirect annualized jobs in fiscal year 2021–2022. For every dollar of Louisiana state funding provided to LSU, the university returned $13.85 in value to the state.

“LSU’s campuses contribute a tremendous amount to the state, and the Scholarship First Agenda is a targeted path toward increasing our impact,” said William F. Tate IV, LSU President. “More difficult to measure but of vital importance are the tremendous cultural assets our faculty and students deliver through the arts, literature, music, and humanities. Those activities enrich lives and deepen community engagement—just another example of how LSU enhances Louisiana’s future.”

Throughout the state, LSU’s various campuses contributed significant benefits to regional economies for fiscal year 2021–2022:

LSU’s Flagship Campus in Baton Rouge supported an estimated economic output of more than $2.7 billion, $970 million in earnings and 24,450 jobs.

LSU of Alexandria supported an estimated economic output of about $109 million, $32 million in earnings and 856 jobs.

LSU-Eunice supported an estimated economic output of $72 million, $20 million in earnings and 57 jobs.

LSU-Shreveport campus supported an estimated economic output of $174 million, $52 million in earnings and 1,317 jobs.

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center located in Baton Rouge supported an estimated economic output of $137 million, $54 million in earnings and 865 jobs.

LSU AgCenter in Baton Rouge supported an estimated economic output of $282 million, $119 million in earnings and 2,356 jobs.

LSU Health New Orleans and the Health Care Services Division supported an estimated economic output of $1.6 billion, $643.5 million in earnings and 9,118 jobs.

LSU Health Shreveport supported an estimated economic output of $1.03 billion as well as an estimated $412 million in earnings and 6,164 jobs.

LSU Flagship’s Athletics Program operations supported an estimated economic output of $498 million, $260 million in earnings and 6,174 jobs.

These economic benefits include the impact of current LSU operations throughout the state as well as the long-run benefits that a leading research university offers to drive economic growth and talent development. Through education, research, and innovation, people and progress are at the heart of everything LSU does.