8th Annual Livingston Parish Library Book Festival

The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is excited to announce the return of the Livingston Parish Book Festival, the community's largest celebration of books, literacy, and Livingston Parish.

The Eighth Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Main Branch in Livingston, located at 20390 Iowa Street.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and open to all ages.

First held in 2013, the Livingston Parish Book Festival will feature author discussions, book signings, live music, food, face painting, games, food trucks, and other activities. Visitors will be able to utilize any of the library’s resources during the event, and those who attend will receive free books and prizes while supplies last.

Additionally, the Library has partnered with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive for the duration of the Book Festival. Those who wish to donate are urged to register in advance at https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/261194.

“The Livingston Parish Book Festival is our biggest event every year, and we believe this year’s festival will be the biggest one yet,” said Livingston Parish Library Director Michelle Parrish. “A lot of work and preparation goes into planning an event as massive as Book Festival, but the Library loves nothing more than bringing the community together in a positive way.”

Headliner – Eric Litwin

Headlining this year’s Book Festival is # 1 New York Times bestselling, award-winning author Eric Litwin, the original author of the beloved “Pete the Cat” series.

A song-singing, guitar-strumming author who combines early literacy and music, Litwin’s other books include “The Nuts,” “Groovy Joe,” and “The Poop Song.” His books have sold more than 13 million copies, been translated into 17 languages, and won 26 literacy awards, including a Theodor Geisel Seuss Honor Award.

In addition to being an accomplished author, Litwin is a multi-talented, award-winning musician who plays guitar, harmonica, and sings. He has eight award-winning music CDs.

“We’ve had many exceptional authors participate in our Book Festival over the years, but Eric Litwin goes straight to the top of the list,” Parrish said. “We are thrilled to be able to bring in the talents of someone like Eric for our Livingston Parish community. We know all who attend this year’s Livingston Parish Book Festival will enjoy Eric’s engaging, energetic, and positive performance.”

Featured authors

Along with Litwin, adult writer Ellen Byron and young adult writer Sarah Guillory will be the Book Festival’s other featured authors.

Byron is an award-winning mystery author who has written the “Cajun Country Mystery” series, the “Vintage Cookbook Mysteries” series, the “Catering Hall Mysteries” series (under Maria DiRico), and the forthcoming “Golden Motel Mysteries” series, set for release in 2024.

The “Cajun Country Mystery” series has earned Byron multiple awards, including the Agatha Award for Best Contemporary Novel and the Lefty Award for Best Humorous Mystery.

Guillory is a high school English teacher and author from the Baton Rouge area whose middle-grade debut “Nowhere Better Than Here” was named a Kirkus’ Reviews Best Book of the Year, a CBC Best Book of the Year, and was the International Literacy Association’s Intermediate Fiction Winner.

Additionally, “Nowhere Better Than Here” was one of two books chosen to represent Louisiana in the 2023 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Performers

For musical entertainment, visitors will be treated to the exceptional talents of Ashton Gill, a 25-year-old singer/songwriter from Livingston Parish who won over thousands of fans during her star-turning audition on American Idol in 2018.

Since her run on American Idol, Gill has been actively writing, recording, and performing her music across the U.S. In 2021, Gill made it to the big screen by landing the role of a musician named Sara Tolleson in the independent feature film “The Author.” She also wrote and recorded music for the film.

The Book Festival will also feature Ziggy’s Arts Adventure, an educational puppet series for grades K-5 that aims to teach young learners fundamental artistic and academic concepts through the magic of storytelling, puppets, and Louisiana culture. This program is put on by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Visitors will also be able to interact with Bee Happy Farm and Mobile Petting Zoo, a locally owned, family-friendly business in Holden.

Other attractions

This year’s Book Festival will feature more than 40 local authors and community organizations.

There will also be bouncy houses, face painting, arts and crafts, concessions, an I Spy room, a kids’ zone, a photo booth, tabletop games, a temporary tattoo station, and more.

Event vendors are Cavalier House Books and Carpe Librum Crafts.

For more information, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival or call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100.