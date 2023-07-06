The Future of STEM Education in Baton Rouge

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy, visit kenilworthacademy.org

A Baton Rouge charter school, Kenilworth Science & Technology Academy begin their specialized math and science instruction in elementary school, enabling children to receive a strong math and science foundation from highly qualified teachers at an early age. The faculty at Kenilworth utilizes data driven instruction as an educational approach where each teacher assesses their students during a lesson and lets the data that they collect become the guide for teaching and learning in the classroom.

Aside from the classroom, Kenilworth is very involved in the community and a leader in STEM-related events being the founder and organizer of Louisiana STEM expo, an annual statewide competition. Offering students extracurricular programs, athletics, NASA video conference, and more opportunities providing a well-rounded environment.

How can computer science help students outperform in grade school and college? Six different studies show these results.

· Code.org classrooms with resourceful teachers see higher scores on English, math, and science standardized tests.

· Learning computer science may be linked to improved learning in math: AP computer science students receive better AP calculus scores than similarly-situated peers.

· Students who take AP Computer Science Principles are 12% more likely to enroll in college compared to similarly-situated peers, and students who take any AP computer science course are 17% more likely to attend college. Further, students who take AP exams are more likely to graduate 4-year college, even when they don’t pass the exam.

· Learning to code on CS Fundamentals helps students learn executive/planning problem-solving skills better than regular math and science.

· University students who studied computer science outperformed in problem solving compared to students who studied other subjects (both STEM and non-STEM).

· Research shows that language skills are more important than math skills in predicting student CS performance.

Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy has been a leader in STEM education since its founding in 2009. As the job market has changed, Kenilworth recognized the importance not only of STEM education but specifically computer science and began offering computer coding classes over a decade ago. To expand upon this program, Kenilworth is set to open a new K-8 charter school with a focus and expansion on the Computer Science and coding component of the curriculum in August of 2023.