An Early Emphasis on STEM Education

Computer programming isn’t just about learning how to type lines of code. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, where artificial intelligence is transforming industries and shaping the world we live in, the importance of computer science education at an earlier age cannot be overstated. It’s about teaching children how to think differently and become skillful problem solvers. When children learn to code, they develop the ability to bounce back after failure. This is one of the many reasons why your child’s Computer Science curriculum is so important.

STEM professionals are in the highest demand for monitoring cybersecurity, IT services and expanding digitalization. According to USCIS, 70% of H1B applications, non-immigrant status, were for computer science related jobs in 2021. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, is the key to our nation’s ability to compete on a global level in the future. University students who studied computer science outperformed in problem solving compared to students who studied other subjects (both STEM and non-STEM). Demand for these specialized graduates is high, and current enrollment in STEM studies is not expected to meet workforce demand. This means competition for STEM graduates will remain high, and companies that build a strong relationship with programs will have an edge when recruiting.

Computer science is an interdisciplinary field that is transcendental for students. As early as elementary school, the students at Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy study a number of different fields including programming languages, problem-solving, robotics, mathematics, algorithms, and even statistics. Teaching computer science to children can be engaging, fun and boost their self-expression and self-esteem. The feeling of creating their very own app, from scratch, with all the elements they dreamed of shows them that when applying hands-on learning and understanding the basics of computer science, anything is possible.

One school here in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has become a Pioneer in STEM and Computer Science education. Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy has been a leader in STEM education since its founding in 2009. As the job market has changed, Kenilworth recognized the importance not only of STEM education but specifically computer science and began offering computer coding classes over a decade ago. To expand upon this program, Kenilworth is set to open a new K-8 charter school with a focus and expansion on the Computer Science and coding component of the curriculum in August of 2023.

Kenilworth’s enriched curriculum helps prepare students for high school and beyond. Every Kenilworth student is expected to be not only computer literate, but to leave their school with foundational skills that will follow them beyond school and into the future job market. In addition to computer science classes such as computer fundamentals, computer coding, and web design, Kenilworth students work with computer software in other subjects, allowing their foundational skills to exponentially grow. From problem-solving skills, job opportunities, critical thinking, and creativity, there are so many reasons for children to learn programming in school. Visit kenilworthacademy.org to learn more.