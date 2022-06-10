EBRPSS adding two Focus Choice Schools

Sponsored - Two new schools with a focus on the medical field and the environment are among the new choices for students for the 2022-23 school year.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is expanding its portfolio to offer a cohort of Focus Choice Schools: Park Elementary Medical Academy and the Eva Legard Center for Coastal and Environmental Studies.

Focus Choice Schools are part of the Office of Innovative and Specialized Programs. They are small, theme-focused schools similar to magnet schools but will have industry partnerships.

Park Elementary Medical Academy is a partnership with the Baton Rouge General Medical System, while the Eva Legard Center is a partnership with LSU and The Water Institute of the Gulf.

Focus Choice Schools provide opportunities for students who are interested in programs aligned with the five career fields of the Pathways to Bright Futures program: Technology; Construction and Manufacturing; Medical and Pre-Med; Transportation and Logistics; and Liberal Arts and Management.

The schools will provide opportunities for students to choose programs centered around their interests, access specialized programs with industry partnerships and graduate prepared to enter a demanding job market.

”The biggest thing is that additional choice in the program and that thematic focus,” said Amanda Fandal, interim director of Focus Choice School. “When students graduate from high school, they’re be ready to go work at Baton Rouge General. Students that graduate from Eva Legard are ready to go into an environmental field or to go to college to study more about that. It’s really that pipeline to career and college readiness.”

”Park Elementary Medical Academy, 2680 Bogan Walk, is designed as an inquiry and project-based exploratory model in health sciences. The program will provide students with the opportunity to experience various aspects of the medical field, including forensics, medical technology, pharmaceutical, nursing and clinical studies. Prekindergarten to sixth-grade students (eventually serving grades PK-8) can matriculate to a bigger program that does incorporate a high school,” Fandal said.

Eva Legard Center will have 50-60 students at the old Polk Elementary School, 408 E. Polk St. The center will play a key role in addressing the current and future needs of the environmental industry, including coastal erosion; wetlands conservation; soil and native ecosystems; mitigation; and conservation efforts.

The partnership with LSU will provide the specialized knowledge, skills and resources to develop a rigorous, project-based outdoor model designed to engage students in a STEM-focused.

The Eva Legard Center will serve a small cohort of sixth-grade students, eventually serving grades sixth to 12. Any student who graduates from high school with a 3.0 GPA and 19 core units would have guaranteed admission to LSU.

Students will be required to apply for nonacademic admission; however, depending on the program, the retention requirement will range between a 2.8 or 3.00 GPA.

Focus Choice Schools will allow students to participate in dual-enrollment programs that will allow them to graduate from high school with an associate degree.

Apply at ebrfocus.org.