Crunch Fitness, opening in April, looking for its ‘Founding 500’ members

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crunch Fitness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crunch Fitness, visit info.crunch.com.

Where can you sweat, laugh, burn calories, gain friends, and build self-confidence?

Crunch Fitness is an inclusive, diverse, modern fitness club that offers quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal and group fitness.

At Crunch Baton Rouge, they are aimed at nurturing members through encouragement, entertainment, and empowerment.

Crunch Fitness will be opening their doors at 9618 Airline Hwy in April and are looking to invite their first members to join the fun at a special rate.

The first 500 people to join Crunch Fitness will pay only $1 for enrollment (regular $79) and will get their first 30 days FREE!

It’s the perfect time to start working on weight loss and health goals, with memberships starting at only $9.99/month! They are open 24 hours!

Membership sales will begin in April!

Crunch Fitness, a high-value, low-cost center, will bring a fun, positive, environment for you to meet all your New Year’s fitness and personal health goals, offering a variety of group classes as well as personal training, all in a #nojudgment atmosphere.

Yoga, 30 in 30, Cardio Groove aerobics, booty boot camp, cycle karaoke, Pilates, sexy stretch, HIIT classes, Hip Hop dance, party ride, and stiletto challenge are just a few examples of the types of classes they offer, with intense, fun, and full-body workouts.

Oh! And did we mention they have perks like a dry Sauna in each locker room, Free Wi-Fi, Hydromassage, a Full Service Tanning Salon, Boxing Studio, Kids Crunch Movie Theater , Online Nutrition program, 3-D body scan, Childcare and more!

Check them out and stay updated at www.CrunchBatonRouge.com

You can also enter to win a free year membership here: https://bit.ly/BR_Crunch500