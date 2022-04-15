Crunch Fitness to open Baton Rouge location with broad array of classes and services

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crunch Fitness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crunch Fitness, visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/baton-rouge

A comprehensive fitness center designed to meet anyone’s goals will open its first Louisiana location this month in Baton Rouge.

Crunch Fitness will be located at 9618 Airline Highway. The official opening date is scheduled for Thursday, April 28. It will be the latest location for the company, which has hundreds of other locations across the United States and other countries.

In Baton Rouge, Crunch Fitness will offer various instructor-led classes, including ones focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance, spin, sports, toning and restorative moves. If someone prefers to work out individually, they can use equipment inside Crunch Fitness, including top-quality cardio machines, lifting platforms and free weights.

In addition, one-on-one personal training sessions are also available to meet individualized needs. Other amenities include a boxing studio, sauna, lie-down and standing tanning beds, a functional training area with indoor turf, a cycling studio and HydroMassage chairs.

On-site babysitting is provided to children ages six months to 12 years, with a movie theater on location to help keep kids entertained in a supervised manner.

Crunch Fitness will launch its Baton Rouge location with a one-day only presale on Thursday, April 21. The first 500 members to join will only pay a $1 enrollment cost and will receive one month free, plus a free T-shirt, gym bag, water bottle, fitness orientation and entries to win prizes and discounts on classes and services.

The presale event will coincide with a launch party at Crunch Fitness from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 21. Up to 15 vendors will be on site, and the party will include live radio remotes, food, music and a car show. During the party, prospective members can tour the facility, meet the trainers and check out the new equipment.

Signups are also available online at crunchbatonrouge.com using promo code CRUNCH500 starting at midnight April 21.

“We have everything for everyone, no matter your fitness level,” said Brian Hibbard, Crunch Fitness’ Owner. “We work with everyone from seasoned athletes to beginners. Everybody is welcome. We truly believe in our ‘no judgments’ mantra. Some people are struggling on their own and want to work with a personal trainer. Some are inspired by group fitness. Some just want to use the sauna or the free weights. We pride ourselves on catering to everyone’s needs, budgets and goals.”

In addition to providing workout guidance, trainers are also available to help members develop customized nutrition plans that focus on a person’s specific needs, tastes and dietary restrictions.

The overall philosophy at Crunch Fitness is based on three core principles: positivity, inclusivity and fun. The trainers and team are committed to being nurturers who encourage and empower others. Everyone is free to come as they are and be a part of an open-minded community. And, while serious fitness is hard, it can also be a fun part of everyone’s day.

For more information on Crunch Fitness and details on class categories, visit www.crunch.com.