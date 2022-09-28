Sponsored - The future of banking is HERE in Baton Rouge at Campus Federal’s newly built Interaction Center in Baton Rouge’s Long Farm Village.

While visiting the Interaction Center, members have the opportunity to interact with live video tellers via the Interactive Teller Machine to discuss most financial transactions. The layout of the center is different from the traditional branch layouts with it having a more consultative-type experience. It really is the future of digital banking, with a human touch!

Along with the Interactive Teller Machines, the modern Interaction Center offers a wide range of digital services backed by knowledgeable representatives. Get expert advice on home, business, and other loans from one of the team members through the Live Chat Center. Ask an experienced team member about anything from account questions to instant debit and credit card issuance.

It’s easy-access, innovative banking that you control – with a little guidance from some trusted team members. Now is the time to upgrade the way you bank. Come visit us at 9555 Antioch Road, Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70817 in Long Farm Village!

https://www.campusfederal.org/interaction-center/