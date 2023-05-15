Short Term, Big Return!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Campus Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Campus Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.campusfederal.org/products/bank-checking/

Looking to make your money work harder for you? Safely invest your money in a 30-day Certificate that pays 4.00% APY dividends at maturity with only $500 minimum balance to open. Let us help you grow your savings!

Enjoy our highly competitive rates along with the security of knowing your savings are federally insured by NCUA up to $250,000. Dividends for terms greater than 12 months can be compounded, transferred to another Campus Federal account, or mailed to you.

Lock in for a longer term and earn a higher rate of 4.50% APY* with our 30 month certificate. Plus, enjoy additional savings features with a one-time opportunity to ‘Bump’ or increase your funds in the certificate and a one-time opportunity to ‘Jump’ to a higher rate during the certificate’s 30 month term. Only $1,000 to open.

APY=Annual Percentage Yield. Minimum amount to open and earn APY on 30 month Bump and Jump certificate is $1,000. Early withdrawal penalty on 30 month certificate will equal 180 days’ dividends. A one time deposit (bump) in an amount of at least $1,000 is allowed per 30 month term. The rate can be increased (jump) once per 30 month term after the first six months of the certificate’s opening date. When jumping to a higher rate, the new rate will remain in effect for the remainder of the certificate’s term. APY is accurate as of 5/15/2023.*