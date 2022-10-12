Join in the Fun for Member Appreciation Month at Campus Federal!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Campus Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Campus Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.campusfederal.org/membership/

We appreciate our members, and we love to show it! For the whole month of October, we are putting the “all” in “fall” by thanking our members with weekly drawings for prizes like LSU games, fine dining, weekend getaways, entertainment, family fun, and more. Members, sign up here to enter!

For those of you, who are not yet members of Campus Federal, we invite you to open an account with us today! We strive to make a difference in our members’ lives and provide more than financial services. We’re here to help you on your financial journey with the products and services to meet your banking needs. There are many benefits to becoming a member and opening an account such as savings with Love My Credit Union Rewards program with discounts on Sprint and Turbo Tax products; and the ability to have more control over your debit or credit card with Card Valet.

We are dedicated to our community and support local businesses. As Louisiana’s Top Business Credit Union, our Business Services team can help find Business Solutions that work for you and your business.

Become a member today!