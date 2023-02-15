How to Make Your Checking Account Work for You!

How to Make Your Checking Account Work for You!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Campus Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Campus Federal Credit Union, visit [website].

Looking for a checking account that does more for your money? Campus Federal’s Lagniappe Checking account just might be for you! Earn 3.01% Annual Percentage Yield (APY*) on you checking balance up to $10,000 and receive unlimited ATM fee refunds nationwide (up to $4.99 per transaction)!

To quality for ATM fee refunds and competitive dividends, simply:

Make one direct deposit, ACH auto debit or Campus Federal Bill Pay transaction.

Make 15 debit or credit card purchases on your account each month, and

Enroll in eStatements

Didn’t qualify this month? If your relationship balance (your average monthly loan balance plus average monthly deposit balance under the same membership number) is $5,000 or more, you’ll still enjoy no monthly maintenance fee!

Disclaimer to use at the bottom: (make as small as possible)

*APY = Annual Percentage Yield. APY is accurate as of 2/3/2023. Fees could reduce earnings. APY is variable and may change after account is opened.

Clickable Buttons linked to the following URLs:

Request Information Here: