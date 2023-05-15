EARN EVEN MORE WITH LAGNIAPPE CHECKING

(Shutterstock)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Campus Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Campus Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.campusfederal.org/products/bank-checking/

Looking for a checking account that does more for your money? Campus Federal’s Lagniappe Checking account just might be for you! Earn 5.25% APY on checking balances up to $10,000 and receive ATM fee refunds nationwide!*

To qualify for ATM fee refunds and competitive dividends, simply:

Make one direct deposit, ACH auto debit or Campus Federal Bill Pay transaction.

Make 15 debit or credit card purchases on your account each month.**

Enroll in eStatements.

Didn’t qualify this month? If your relationship balance (your average monthly loan balance plus average monthly deposit balance under the same membership number) is $5,000 or more, you’ll still enjoy no monthly maintenance fee!

*APY= Annual Percentage Yield. APY is accurate as of 5/1/2023. Fees could reduce earnings. APY is variable and may change after account is opened. ATM refunds are capped at a maximum of $25.00 per qualification cycle.

**Debit or credit card purchases must be at least equal to $5.00 per purchase to count towards the 15 qualification purchases each month. Federally Insured by NCUA.