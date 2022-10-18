Click here to win LSU Basketball Tickets, Mardi Gras Museum Tours & More!

Sponsored - We appreciate our members, and we love to show it! For the whole month of October, we are putting the “all” in “fall” by thanking our members with weekly drawings for prizes like LSU games, fine dining, weekend getaways, entertainment, family fun, and more. Anyone can sign up to enter!

Kyle Christensen

Week Three Prizes will be drawn Friday, October 21. Here are some of the prizes to name a few:

LSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games

Global Wildlife Private Tour Package

Baton Rouge Area Microbrewery Package

Cecilia’s Bistro Gift Card

New Orleans Museum Package

Shreveport Little Theater

For those of you who are not yet members of Campus Federal, we invite you to open an account with us today! We strive to make a difference in our members’ lives and provide more than financial services. We’re here to help you on your financial journey with the products and services to meet your banking needs.

We are dedicated to our community and support local businesses. As Louisiana’s Top Business Credit Union, our Business Services team can help find Business Solutions that work for you and your business.

Become a member today!

Follow us on Social Media for the latest updates: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn