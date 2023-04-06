Check Out Campus Federal’s Newest Branch in Baton Rouge!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Campus Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Campus Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.campusfederal.org/

Come on in and visit Campus Federal’s New Siegen Branch, Mortgage & Business Center! This state-of-the-art location offers members full-service flexibility including Campus ConnectSM, Interactive Teller Machines and a technology bar for easy account management.

Our on-site team of experts can help you elevate your business or find your dream home. After all, we’re giving financial flexibility a new home.

https://www.campusfederal.org