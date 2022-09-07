Celebrating 50 Years of Teaching Students the Way They Learn at The Brighton School

Sponsored - Teaching students the way they learn for 50 years – that’s an accomplishment everyone can be proud of!

The Brighton School celebrates 50 years of teaching students with learning differences in the Baton Rouge area. Brighton is a non-profit, independent school for students in grades 1st through 12th with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences. Established in 1972, Brighton continues to lead the way for students with language-based learning differences. We understand the complex nature of working with students who learn differently – developing and educating the whole child and empowering each student to achieve their dreams. Our students are taught using the most current evidence-based practices to target strengths as well as differences. At The Brighton School, we believe all students can learn given the proper tools to reach their full potential.

What makes Brighton unique are our wonderful teachers who are equipped with strategies and passions to teach students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences. We believe our students are not defined by their learning difference. Instead, our faculty and staff believe each child’s difference is a gift, which opens opportunities to see things in new and different ways.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, The Brighton School is hosting a celebration on Friday, September 30th, 2002, at 7 p.m. on campus filled with fabulous food, drinks and entertainment along with a live and silent auction. This event will help Brighton establish a much needed and well-deserved endowment fund for faculty. The endowment fund will help Brighton bridge the gap between private and public school funding to ensure we retain and recruit the most qualified teachers for our students. Brighton works hard to equip our teachers with the most advanced learning and reading therapies in the nation.

Want to join us in celebrating and assisting in creating a future endowment for our faculty? Visit this site to purchase tickets for our event and to learn more about our sponsorship opportunities. We can’t wait to see you there!

If you have any additional questions regarding this awesome event, please contact Betsy McDowell, bmcdowell@360-industries.com.