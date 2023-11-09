The Boucherie Fesitval Celebrates the 2023 Champions!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Boucherie and Balloon Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Boucherie and Balloon Festival, visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/.

The 2023 Boucherie and Balloon Festival has come and gone, and this year’s event was a huge success! The weather was beautiful and there was a record turnout! We would like to thank all the sponsors that gave and allowed this festival to do as well as it did. Without those sponsors, we couldn’t do what we do. We also want to thank all the selfless volunteers that came and spent countless hours helping to ensure everything went as planned. A special thank you to the cooks and their sponsors, that also make the festival.

That being said, we want to congratulate our 2023 cook-off champions!

Cracklin Champion: Snook Trabeau

Runner Up: Jimmy Bercegeay

Jambalaya Champion: Curt Parent

Runner Up: Buster Melancon

We can’t wait to see everyone next year on the 3rd weekend in October when we will have more hot air balloons, great bands, and awesome food you won’t want to miss out on!

Sincerely,

The Sorrento Lions Club and Boucherie Festival Association