High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Kanata, Ontario

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 457 Hazeldean Road Kanata, Ontario has begun selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use. This opening marks High Tide's 161st Canna Cabana branded location in Canada, the 53rd in the province of Ontario and the 2nd in Kanata.

With a population of approximately 100,000 and a mix of civil servants and high-tech workers, Kanata is ideally suited for the Canna Cabana brand. This new store is situated on Kanata's main thoroughfare and is in a major retail power centre, anchored by a provincially owned liquor store chain and an upscale grocery store chain among several popular quick-service restaurants.

"Our new Kanata location compliments our highly successful existing store in the heart of Kanata's tech district. This new site is situated strategically in Kanata's commercial district in a well-trafficked retail power centre, which ensures that all residents of this fast-growing and prosperous Ottawa suburb will have easy access to our innovative discount club model, servicing even more ELITE and Cabana Club members," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"The bulk of our expansion and organic store openings for early 2024 will be focused in Ontario. With the store cap set to double and Mississauga, Ontario's third-largest city, recently opting into legal cannabis sales, we are very excited about the opportunity that Canada's largest province holds. As we have seen in other provinces, illicit market capture is highest where legal cannabis retailers are allowed to grow with market demand, and our store sale volumes clearly show the demand from Ontarians for safe recreational cannabis products, " added Mr. Grover

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 161 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brand™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine and was ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

