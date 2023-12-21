DoubleLine Paper: The Misunderstood Housing Market, a Rate Paradox and a Magic Number

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional thinking holds that higher interest rates mean lower home prices – or the corollary, lower rates mean higher prices. However, given supply and demand conditions in housing today, DoubleLine Portfolio Manager Ken Shinoda argues in a research paper that home "prices could soften in the future if borrowing costs fall to borrower behavior-changing levels."

To read the paper, titled "The Misunderstood Housing Market, a Rate Paradox and a Magic Number," please click on the following link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Misunderstood-Housing-Market__12-20-2023.pdf

Ken Shinoda, CFA, joined DoubleLine Capital at the firm's inception in 2009. He is Chairman of DoubleLine's Structured Products Committee and oversees the non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) team, specializing in investing in non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and other mortgage-related opportunities. Mr. Shinoda is co-Portfolio Manager on DoubleLine's Total Return, Opportunistic Income, Income, Opportunistic MBS and Strategic MBS strategies. He is also lead Portfolio Manager overseeing the Mortgage Opportunities private funds. He is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee and participates on the Global Asset Allocation Committee.

Mr. Shinoda also hosts DoubleLine's "Channel 11 News" (X @DLineChannel11, dline11@doubleline.com), a webcast series that provides market and macroeconomic insights.

