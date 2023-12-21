Boxabl Announces Factory Built Certification Approval for Arizona

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxabl has passed the required testing, and can now sell its Casitas/housing modules as factory-built homes in the State of Arizona. This is a significant step to bring affordable housing to the much-needed, highly underserved housing market.

"This is a major milestone for Boxabl and brings us much closer to our goal of providing affordable housing to the masses", said Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. "This hard-won approval for the State of Arizona is expected to be the springboard for obtaining required approvals in all 50 states".

This approval from Arizona means that Boxabl passed its testing requirements for safety and building materials, and earned the confidence of the officials that Boxabl homes are in line with the rules and regulations of factory-built homes for the state.

"This is an exciting time for Boxabl," said Boxabl CEO, Paolo Tiramani "This puts us on track to execute our plans to partner with major homebuilders such as D.R. Horton. The three goals of our technology are to manufacture in large volumes, at the highest quality for the lowest cost, and to be the ultimate in sustainability."

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What differentiates Boxabl is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design.

