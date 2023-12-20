Newsweek Names Hormel Foods One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named one of America's greatest workplaces for diversity by Newsweek magazine.

"Being named one of America's greatest workplaces for diversity is an incredible honor," said Katie Larson, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "We believe a diverse workforce cultivates an environment filled with unique perspectives that drive innovation and enable us to create a better, more inclusive workplace. Our 20,000 inspired team members are dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusion, respect, collaboration and belonging. This recognition is a testament to these efforts."

"We are very proud to be recognized for our efforts to foster an inclusive and diverse workforce and everything that celebrates the power of bringing together the talents of our unique team members across the world," said Antoine Destin, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Hormel Foods."

Hormel Foods has a long-standing reputation as one of the most successful food companies in the world and has received numerous honors and accolades. The company recently received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), and throughout 2023, Hormel Foods has received numerous awards and accolades, including:

Drucker Institute Management Top 250 list of America's Best Run Companies.

Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces in America.

Fortune's Most Admired Companies.

U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work for in America.

To view the full list of Newsweek's America's greatest workplaces for diversity, visit: America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 (newsweek.com)

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

