Bain & Company Named as a "Leader" in Digital Transformation

"Bain has an edge in PE and emphasizes effective transformation risk management", an independent research firm concludes

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has been recognized as a Leader, the highest category ranking a firm can receive, in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Transformation Services, Q4 2023. "Bain & Company targets end-to-end digital transformation engagements, often initiated by board-level strategy engagements or due diligence processes in its private equity (PE) practice," wrote Forrester.

Reference clients highlighted "Bain's structured, IP assisted approach to strategy discovery and business model innovation," and the firm's "ability to align senior leadership and push them to collaborate around common goals."

Given the high failure rate associated with digital transformations, Forrester identified Bain as "the only vendor in this assessment with a vision that puts an explicit emphasis on delivery risk management" and noted that the firm "addresses people risk with a strong approach to organizational change management (OCM) and leadership alignment, and it tackles technology risk with highly flexible roadmaps. Its program management capabilities are underpinned by its proprietary transformation management suite, ARC."

"We're honored to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in its Digital Transformation Services assessment, placing Bain in its highest ranking category," said Eric Garton, senior partner and head of Global Capabilities at Bain. "Digital transformations are complex and require not only technical capabilities, but also strategic, organizational and change management competences. For us, this recognition reflects the feedback we've been hearing from our clients as we support their digital transformation journeys."

Forrester's report states: "Organizations that seek a partner that can articulate board-level strategy, translate that strategy into a multidimensional target picture, and oversee the execution of that roadmap in a multivendor setup with a high emphasis on risk management are well suited to work with Bain."

Bain & Company has advised on more than 9,500 digital projects across industries and geographies through its integrated digital delivery platform, Vector, which provides world-class capabilities in new business innovation, product and experience innovation, automation, enterprise technology, software engineering and advanced analytics, including data science, machine learning and data engineering.

Forrester's report further notes that: "To expand its offering in transformation, Bain has invested in adding complementary capabilities, both organically and inorganically."

Within Vector, Bain has built broad and deep end-to-end capabilities with our experts operating as one team that combines deep digital consulting experience, sector knowledge, technical expertise in data science, engineering and artificial intelligence. Bain's uniquely collaborative culture enables an end-to-end approach that ensures the firm can guide clients' digital strategy and support them in implementing their digital transformations.

In particular, Bain has developed world-leading capabilities in AI. Bain's work with clients on AI integrates deep industry business strategy and customer insights with leading-edge AI technology implementation expertise. That integrated expertise enables Bain to apply its extensive algorithmic and engineering capabilities to help clients capture rapid value from AI.

Among recent examples of Bain's global leadership in working with clients on AI initiatives, our teams built AI knowledge agents to help a global life sciences company to generate compliance documentation and answer queries, and to help a leading US bank to improve productivity and NPS in their contact center. For a leading utility we architected data and AI technology foundations and built a generative AI-based solution to help service planners.

Bain employs more than 1,500 in-house Vector team and capability members and continues to expand its more than 700 ecosystem partners that provide access to new and emerging capabilities.

Since 2018, Bain has acquired or invested in 11 leading companies to enhance its digital offering and further develop its AI capabilities. Bain's latest acquisitions this year have been Umbrage, a Houston-based digital products studio working of state-of-the-art software solutions, and Max Kelsen's Australia-based AI engineering team. In addition to Bain's global services alliance with OpenAI announced in February, in September the firm also announced a key partnership with Microsoft enabling clients to deploy AI applications across their operations faster, more effectively and at scale.

