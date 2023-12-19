StorageMart Strengthens its Minnesota Presence

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading privately-owned self-storage company, is excited to announce its expansion in Minnesota. The company has recently acquired properties in Crystal and North Saint Paul, which will undergo comprehensive updates to align with StorageMart's renowned brand standards. The facilities offer an impressive, combined capacity of over 1,564 units and 159,282 square feet of rentable indoor climate controlled storage options.

Customers will find a range of unit sizes available, from convenient 5x5 units to spacious 15x40 units, ensuring diverse storage solutions to meet their specific requirements. StorageMart is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and maintaining secure facilities, ensuring a smooth and stress-free storage experience for all customers.

Alex Burnam, Senior VP of Acquisitions at StorageMart, expressed his excitement for this project, stating, "Our expansion in Minnesota reflects our commitment to pioneering storage solutions. We are thrilled to offer affordable and highly secure storage options to the greater Saint Paul communities, addressing their diverse personal and professional storage needs."

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self-storage company globally, StorageMart provides clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart actively gives back to the communities it serves. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

