RegCheck® by Asurity® Announces Integration with MeridianLink to Enable Enhanced Mortgage Origination Compliance

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"), a leading provider of consumer lending compliance and risk management software, today announced the successful integration of its best-in-class mortgage loan compliance solution, RegCheck, with MeridianLink, a leading digital lending platform for financial institutions. The integration enables MeridianLink LOS users to achieve an exceptional level of transaction-specific visibility of risk and to gain efficiency in managing compliance reporting, streamlining processes, and reducing documentation.

RegCheck, recognized for its robust capabilities in ensuring individual loan-level compliance with mortgage industry applicable laws and regulations, enables loan officers and compliance specialists to accelerate loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. Leveraging the advantages of innovative technology and deep domain expertise, RegCheck rapidly identifies root cause compliance failures in loan applications and pinpoints the specific data gaps that need to be addressed throughout the loan origination process, accelerating processing timelines, reducing errors - ultimately, making loans more serviceable and saleable.

Through the MeridianLink integration, RegCheck will offer users unparalleled features to enhance their mortgage loan compliance monitoring. Key features of the integration include:

Real-time Test Result Review: MeridianLink users can now review test results directly within the platform, eliminating the need to generate and store PDF reports for initial analysis. This feature enables users to promptly identify any compliance issues and take immediate action.





Reduced Compliance Reports: RegCheck users can now save PDF reports only when they are ready to add a copy of the results to their eDocs folder. This feature significantly reduces the volume of compliance reports generated, preserving digital resources, and improving workflow efficiency.





Customized Reporting: Users have the flexibility to choose the specific test suites they would like to include in the PDF report. This customizable reporting feature ensures that compliance reports are concise, relevant, and tailored to the unique needs of each user.

Executive Vice President of Asurity Mortgage Group Software, Julia Sweeney, commented, "We are pleased to be partnering with MeridianLink. RegCheck's integration with MeridianLink will foster significant advancement in mortgage loan compliance management. We are simplifying the process and empowering financial institutions to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently."

About Asurity and RegCheck

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. RegCheck was developed with input from Asurity's internal compliance experts and Asurity's legal partners to deliver complete compliance confidence. The system provides built-in compliance testing and highly accurate methodologies that take into account the ever-changing regulations. An interactive PDF compliance report and alert system point out data elements that require attention and correction, reducing the time it takes to identify any non-conforming aspects of a loan package. Built-in APIs provide seamless integration to Loan Origination Systems. For additional information, visit www.asurity.com .

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com .

Media Contacts:

Era Williams

Director of Marketing

Asurity Technologies

(214) 257-1763

ewilliams@asurity.com

Becky Frost

MeridianLink

(714) 784-5839

Media@meridianlink.com

