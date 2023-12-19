The Princeton Review / Tutor.com's AI and Tutoring Resources Named 2023 New Product Award Winners by Campus Technology and THE Journal

Company Recognized for Its AI College Admissions Essay Counseling and AI Homework Essay Feedback Tools As Well As Its High-Dosage Tutoring Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® today reported that together with its affiliate, Tutor.com, the education services company has been named a winner of three New Product of the Year awards for 2023 by Campus Technology and THE Journal.

The awards, which were announced on December 14, recognize "outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology."

The Princeton Review's "AI for Learning" resources, which include its AI College Admissions Essay Counseling and AI Homework Essay Feedback tools, were chosen for a Platinum (highest level) Award by both Campus Technology and THE Journal in the category, "AI-Based Tool for Tutoring."

The Princeton Review's and Tutor.com's High Dosage Tutoring received a Gold Award in THE Journal's award category, "Math Program."

The two publications have independently conducted the awards since 2020 under the auspices of their parent company, 1105 Media, Inc. The full list of winners for 2023 is reported in 1105 Media's December 14 release as well as on the publications' respective websites (here and here).

"It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from two of the education tech industries' leading publications," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "We extend our appreciation to the judges who chose this year's winners and to the editors and writers at Campus Technology and THE Journal for their dedicated coverage of edtech news, trends and issues."

"Our company has been a pioneer in the use of technology to deliver education, and we have been at it for three decades" Franek noted. "From 1993 when we introduced our first software product, Inside the SAT®, to 2011 when we released our first iPad app, SAT Score Quest, to this year when we debuted our first AI tools, we have created dozens of technology-driven education resources. The feedback we receive about them from learners, educators, and administrators always has and always will inspire us to continue creating education resources that utilize the ever-expanding opportunities of technology."

About The Princeton Review / Tutor.com's 2023 Award-Winning New Products

AI College Admissions Essay Counseling, designed in collaboration with The Princeton Review's admission counselors and experts, provides feedback, evaluation, and recommendations on a college essay within 1–2 minutes of it being uploaded to the company's AI Hub. The essay is reviewed for grammar, spelling, punctuation, clarity, coherence, conciseness, and other qualities important to admissions teams. Note: This tool does not write a student's essay. The cost for an unlimited number of essay reviews is $99/month or $250/3 months (currently offered at a discount for $199).

AI Homework Essay Feedback provides tailored feedback to help students make their homework essays even better. The AI generative technology tailors the feedback based on each student's academic level (grades 3–8; high school; college) as well as the type of essay (descriptive; compare and contrast; narrative; argumentative; college admissions). Essays are reviewed for spelling, grammar, and punctuation as well as stylistic choices including sentence structure, vocabulary and word choice, repetitive language, and more. Note: This tool does not write a student's essay. The price for 10 essay reviews is $19.95 (currently offered at a discount for $9.95).

High Dosage Tutoring is a research-based program available to The Princeton Review's and Tutor.com's institutional partners that helps K–12 schools and districts accelerate student learning. Through the program, educators can refer students needing intensive subject support for high-impact, high-frequency tutoring in small groups. The instruction is interactive and aligned with state standards. The tutors create a Personalized Learning Plan for each student and write Lesson Reports after sessions.

