Manifest's Breakthrough AIBOM Capability Awarded Air Force Contract

Pioneering artificial intelligence security for defense applications

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest , in partnership with Tufts University, has secured an innovation contract from AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force's innovation arm. This win tackles one of the Department of the Air Force's most pressing challenges: managing artificial intelligence bills of materials (AIBOMs).

Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations funded to strengthen the national defense of the United States.

"We are enormously appreciative of this contract and the opportunity to bring AI supply chain security to the Air Force," said Manifest CEO Marc Frankel. "There are over 600 AI-enabled programs throughout DOD today, and we must ensure the continued security of these mission-critical applications."

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform our military and civilian infrastructure, and we're just beginning to explore the supply chain security challenges around AI. The Fletcher School is proud to partner with Manifest and their innovative AIBOM capabilities," said Josephine Wolff, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity Policy at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Manifest

Manifest is dedicated to helping enterprises reduce the cybersecurity risk in the technologies they produce and procure. Manifest was founded by Palantir, Defense Digital Service, and CISA veterans, and is trusted by USG and enterprises worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.manifestcyber.com , and follow @ManifestCyber on X and LinkedIn .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific R&D center for the DAF. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of warfighting technologies. AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within AFRL, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com .

