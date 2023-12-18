VinFast Unveils the Second Installment of "Changing Lanes" Campaign Starring Actor Joey Lawrence

"Changing Lanes" Invites Drivers to Break Away from the Ordinary and Embrace a New Era of Electric Mobility with the VF 8

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast continues its foray into the U.S. market, today unveiling the second digital ad installment for its "Changing Lanes" campaign starring actor Joey Lawrence. The latest video, following the successful debut of the "Whoa" spot, features Lawrence filming a commercial for the all-new VF 8 electric SUV highlighting the car's unique attributes and distinctiveness in a crowded EV market. The 60-second ad focuses on the VF 8's exceptional design, outstanding warranty, and comprehensive suite of premium features that are redefining expectations for the next generation of EVs.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, CEO of VinFast Auto, said: "Our 'Changing Lanes' campaign is not just about advertising a car; it's about sparking a transformation in the way people perceive electric vehicles. The VF 8 embodies innovation, style, and performance, and through our collaboration with Joey Lawrence, we're excited to showcase its exceptional features in an engaging manner."

In the video, Lawrence is shown behind the scenes as he films a new commercial for the VF 8, deploying his signature catchphrase - "Whoa." As production wraps, his enthusiasm reaches new heights as he passionately highlights some of the VF 8's standout selling points – including its impressive all-wheel drive performance, up to 402 HP, 10-year/125,000-mile vehicle warranty, 10-year/unlimited mile non-commercial use battery warranty, access to an ever-expanding charging network, and advanced comfort and safety features – all standard on the competitively-priced VF 8.

The VF 8 electric SUV also features a stunning Italian Pininfarina design and powerful performance with an impressive range of up to 264 miles and fast charging speeds. A 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen keeps drivers connected while comprehensive aftersales care including 24/7 roadside assistance ensures a superior ownership or lease experience. Additionally, the VF 8 offers a long list of premium features and advanced safety technology, including complimentary Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as Parking Assist and Auto Emergency Brake, delivering excellence on the road.

"When VinFast approached me to collaborate again, it was a no-brainer," said Lawrence. "Living in California, I see EVs on the road every day and the VF 8 stands out in a league of its own. It's not just about driving an electric car, it's about making a statement, embracing innovation, and pushing boundaries. I have been able to view firsthand the meticulous craftsmanship and the futuristic features that make the VF 8 a true game-changer."

The newest "Whoa" spot is available on VinFast's official online platforms. For those eager to explore the VF 8 or schedule a test drive, visit https://vinfastauto.us/.

