UL Solutions and Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain Sign MOU to Advance Safety and Performance of Electric Vehicle Batteries

The new collaboration aims to help increase the safe, widespread deployment of electric vehicle battery technology as global electric vehicle adoption rises.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, and Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain LLC, an affiliate of Hyundai Mobis, a global auto parts company focusing on autonomous driving, connectivity, and electrification, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the safety and performance of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The relationship sets the stage to help increase confidence that safer, higher-performance EV batteries are entering the supply chain as EV adoption rises globally.

UL Solutions and Hyundai Mobis representatives join together at the UL Solutions headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, to celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two organizations. The MoU sets the stage for a collaboration focusing on the safety and performance of EV batteries. (PRNewswire)

With this MOU, the two companies will collaborate in North America on evaluating EV battery performance, including validating for reliability, performance, and safety parameters, and testing to confirm regulatory compliance. This work will take place primarily at the UL Solutions North America Advanced Battery Laboratory, which is expected to open in mid-2024 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. In addition, Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain has pledged to engage with UL Solutions in standards development working groups addressing EV safety and performance.

"Safety and performance are critically important to keep pace with the progress of lithium-ion battery technology and increase consumer and stakeholder confidence in global production, use, and transport," said Milan Dotlich, vice president and general manager of the Energy and Industrial Automation group at UL Solutions. "We are pleased that Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain values our expertise and capabilities to support them in driving enhanced performance, reliability, and safety of their products and to identify approaches for improving EV battery outcomes that help advance EV adoption."

"We are eager to collaborate with UL Solutions and share our learnings with the EV battery industry to help advance the safety and performance of their innovations," said Sungkuk Park, president of Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain. "This will be critical to the safe and seamless adoption of battery-powered transportation."

Hyundai Mobis currently operates EV production bases in nine locations around the world and is developing six new EV production bases in South Korea, North America, and Indonesia. The company continues to expand investments and collaborations with leading organizations focusing on electrification.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the world's sixth-largest automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in South Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.mobis.co.kr/.

