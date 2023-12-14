Identify Opportunities to Optimize Your Facility With the Schneider Electric Factory Visual Tool, Available at RS

This new interactive 3D tool from Schneider Electric allows you to visualize how various automation and control products could improve the operational efficiency, safety, reliability, and resilience of the equipment on your factory floor. It also provides one-click access to relevant product ranges on the RS website.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, now features the Factory Visual tool by Schneider Electric, a world leader in industrial automation and control products for applications ranging from simple machines to complex process systems.

Visualize how various automation & control products can improve factory efficiency, safety, reliability, and resilience.

The new interactive Factory Visual tool features a customizable 3D model of a factory environment and introduces the core product ranges in Schneider Electric's industrial automation and control portfolio. It also reveals how these products can help users improve their productivity, which is a goal common to virtually every manufacturing facility and is especially relevant to customers including maintenance professionals, equipment manufacturers, and control panel builders.

The default digital factory environment is a soda bottling plant that includes a section for material handling, packaging, and transport and gives you a general idea of where you can use Schneider Electric products to add value to your operations. Customers interested in a more tailored experience can contact RS to request a 3D model of their own factory floor.

Both the default and custom Factory Visual environments feature five color-coded product categories grouped by functionality to make selection simple and showcase every core Schneider Electric industrial automation and control product engineered to optimize manufacturing operations. Product categories and examples include:

Operator Interfaces , such as pushbuttons, signaling devices, HMIs, control stations and enclosures, and pendant stations.

Motor Controls , such as motor disconnects, motor control and protection, soft starters, and variable speed drives.

Electrical Distribution Solutions , such as safety switches, electrical protection and control, power supplies and transformers, molded case circuit breakers, and enclosures.

Machine Safety Solutions , such as safety modules and controllers.

Automation and Motion Products, such as interface and control relays, motion control and robotics, Ethernet switches, programmable automation controllers (PACs), and PLCs.

These features, combined with the intuitive, interactive 3D format of the new Factory Visual tool, provide users with a comprehensive and convenient resource for identifying facility improvement opportunities, exploring various product groups, seeing how Schneider Electric solutions would function in their facility, and navigating directly to respective product ranges on the RS website.

"When customers can see every aspect of their factory floor all at once and how each of our core industrial automation and control products would function in their own facility, they can make better-informed decisions about products crucial to improving the efficiency, safety, reliability, and resilience of their operations," said Jannet Betancourt, Digital Marketing Manager – Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. "So, we're very pleased to provide access to our new Factory Visual tool on the RS website, where customers can not only purchase these solutions but count on high-quality support for installing, deploying, and maintaining them throughout their long lifecycles."

For more information about Schneider Electric's new Factory Visual tool , including videos, brochures, and featured products, please visit the link embedded here. For assistance getting started with the Factory Visual tool or customizing the interactive 3D model to reflect your own factory floor, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

