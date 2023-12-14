Hughes Pittman & Gupton Combines with EisnerAmper

Provides the Firm Key Presence in Research Triangle

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of accounting, tax, and business consulting firm Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP ("HPG"), are joining EisnerAmper in a transaction expected to close in the spring of 2024. In a separate transaction, HPG's wealth management practice, HPG Wealthcare Advisors, will transition to Prosperity, an EisnerAmper Company, later in 2024.

Founded in 1983 and based in Raleigh, North Carolina, HPG has more than a dozen partners and a staff of almost 100. The firm provides a host of services, including advisory, outsourcing, audit and accounting, tax, and risk and governance. They serve clients around the world across a broad range of industries including technology, life sciences, clean tech, health care, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and professional services.

"HPG has always been dedicated to meeting the current and future needs of both clients and the talented professionals that make up our firm," said Heather Dean, Tax Partner and Executive Committee Member at HPG. "In getting to know EisnerAmper, it became apparent that our values align perfectly and combining our two cultures will provide terrific new opportunities for both our team and the clients they serve."

"This strategic combination with HPG in the rapidly growing Research Triangle area reinforces our strong geographic presence in key markets throughout the eastern United States," said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper's Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "We welcome the opportunity to partner with a firm of HPG's extremely high caliber to be the trusted, top-of-mind business advisor to clients in North Carolina and beyond. We're very excited about our nascent relationship with HPG, and we welcome them to the EisnerAmper family."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 400 partners and 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com , and be sure to follow us on (X) Twitter and LinkedIn .

