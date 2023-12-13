Zepbound™ (Tirzepatide) Now Available Through Ro Body Program

Patients can explore the latest weight loss medications, understand their coverage and get comprehensive, high-quality care all in one platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro , the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, announced today it has expanded its Body Program offering with the launch of Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) injection, the latest FDA-approved weight loss treatment from Eli Lilly and Company. Now, patients can come to Ro to access a broader range of weight loss treatment options based on their goals, insurance, budget, and a licensed provider's assessment. Each patient's Body Program journey is supported by personalized provider care, diagnostic testing, nurse coaching, and education.

Ro (PRNewswire)

In a 72-week clinical trial, Zepbound helped people without diabetes lose an average of 48 pounds, or about 20% of their body weight, when they paired the highest maintenance dose with diet and exercise changes (vs 3% with diet and exercise alone). Patients can work with their provider to determine if treatment is appropriate after completing an Online Visit and lab testing via Quest Diagnostics or Ro's at-home collection kit.

"The possibilities of a world with Zepbound cannot be understated. Hopefully, with more options and more competition, we'll see expanded coverage of these innovative treatments and increased access for patients." said Zachariah Reitano, co-founder and CEO of Ro.

Launched in January 2023, Ro's Body Program has since grown to be the most comprehensive, high-quality weight loss offering available via telehealth, with additional medications and new tools to help patients reach their goals. This expansion includes:

Expanded GLP-1/GIP formulary to medication options that include Wegovy, Ozempic, Saxenda and now, Zepbound.

Integrated benefits verification to help patients understand their insurance coverage at the beginning and throughout their journey;

Automated side effect tracking to help patients communicate with their care team when additional support is needed. This data empowers Ro-affiliated providers to best support patients as they titrate medications;

Integrated AI learning models to perform clerical tasks and give providers additional leverage to spend more time with patients and less on manual, administrative tasks;

Integrated with Apple Health to enable patients to share their weight loss data with their provider automatically; and more.

"Zepbound is poised to be the most impactful anti-obesity medication we've seen so far in our lifetime. In the Body Program, we're pairing access to Zepbound and other effective medication options conveniently alongside everything a patient needs to start their treatment and at each step in their care journey," said Dr. Melynda Barnes, Chief Medical Officer of Ro. "Through Ro, patients can connect with a provider to evaluate all their options for GLP-1 treatment, understand their insurance coverage, and access ongoing, personalized provider care and coaching."

To learn more about the Ro Body Program, click here . To see more safety information for Zepbound, including a Boxed Warning, click here or see below.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer telehealth, diagnostics, labs, and pharmacy services nationwide. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients in nearly every single county in the United States, including 98% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.

Important Safety Information, including boxed warning

Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection may have serious side effects. Do not use if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). In rodents, Zepbound causes thyroid C-cell tumors and its impact in humans is unknown. Tell your provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer.

Zepbound should not be used in combination with other tirzepatide-containing products or other GLP-1s. The safety and efficacy of coadministration with other products for weight management have not been established. Zepbound has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis.

Severe Gastrointestinal Disease: Zepbound is associated with gastrointestinal side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, and stomach pain, and can sometimes be severe. Zepbound isn't recommended in patients with severe gastrointestinal disease.



Acute Kidney Injury: Gastrointestinal side effects of Zepbound like diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems if dehydration is severe. Drink plenty of water to help reduce chance of dehydration.



Acute Gallbladder Disease: Zepbound, other GLP-1 receptor agonists, and weight loss are associated with an increased chance of acute gallbladder disease. Tell your provider right away if you have pain in your upper stomach, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), fever, or clay-colored stools.



Inflammation of Pancreas (Acute Pancreatitis): Monitor for signs of acute pancreatitis, including severe abdominal pain that does not go away, sometimes radiating to the back, with or without vomiting.



Allergic Reactions: Stop using Zepbound right away if you experience symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, severe rash or itching, very rapid heartbeat, problems breathing or swallowing, or fainting or feeling dizzy. Do not use Zepbound if you have a known allergic reaction to tirzepatide.



Low Blood Sugar (Hypoglycemia): Zepbound can cause too low blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes who also take another glucose control medication. Monitor your blood sugar and for signs of too low blood sugar such as dizziness, blurred vision, mood changes, sweating, or fast heartbeat.



Diabetic Retinopathy Complications in Patients with a History of Diabetic Retinopathy: Tell your provider right away if you experience changes in vision.



Suicidal Behavior and Ideation: Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental health changes that are new, worse, or worry you, like sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings.



Never Share a Pen: Pen-sharing poses a risk of infection.

If you are pregnant: Zepbound should not be used during pregnancy.



If you are a female of reproductive potential: Zepbound may reduce the efficacy of oral hormonal contraceptives. Switch to a non-oral contraceptive method, or add a barrier method of contraception for 4 weeks after starting medication and for 4 weeks after each dose escalation until you reach a maintenance dose.

The most common side effects of Zepbound are: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription products:

Contact FDA MedWatch at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit Contact FDA MedWatch at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch

These are not all the side effects of Zepbound. For complete information, including boxed warning, see Important Safety Information: https://ro.co/safety-info/zepbound/

Contact: press@ro.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ro