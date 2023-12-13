Stoneweg US Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Fostering Team Harmony and Professional Growth: Stoneweg US Celebrates and Invests in Employee Well-Being

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC (Stoneweg US) is thrilled to announce it has achieved certification as a Great Place To Work®, with 87% of employees affirming its commitment to an exceptional workplace – a remarkable 30 points above the average U.S. company.

Stoneweg US fosters an environment cultivating professional development, collaboration and commitment to ESG principles

As the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, Great Place To Work® acknowledges organizations that consistently prioritize their employees. "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that demands consistent dedication to the overall employee experience," notes Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She highlights that this certification is the only official recognition determined by real-time feedback from employees, underscoring Stoneweg US as a standout employer offering an exceptional workplace.

Patrick Richard, Stoneweg US CEO, expresses enthusiasm for achieving this milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider the employee experience a top priority every day. Our continued success is owed to our dedicated team, and we celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

Susana Dans, Stoneweg Global Head of Human Resources, echoes this sentiment, saying, "At Stoneweg US, we foster a positive workplace culture that is essential for the well-being and overall success of our employees. This certification serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where our team feels valued, supported, and motivated to contribute their best."

Stoneweg US remains devoted to creating an environment that not only cultivates professional development and collaboration but also aligns with its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The team takes pride in contributing to transformative projects, such as workforce housing, which bring positive change to communities and provide a sense of purpose to every employee. In addition, through initiatives like quarterly gatherings, career development, and volunteer opportunities, Stoneweg US continually enhances employee satisfaction and collaboration, making it a workplace that employees look forward to—a place where they can find purpose in making a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

About Stoneweg US

Located in downtown St. Petersburg, FL, Stoneweg US has a portfolio valuation of $2.1 Billion comprised of ~12,000 units. The firm leads the industry in optimizing assets through ESG considerations, climate resilience, and value-add strategies, investing in and developing sustainable communities to deliver healthy returns and elevate resident experiences. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

