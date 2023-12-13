Guidehouse's Hassan Zahwa Receives 2024 FORUM IT 100 Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has announced that Hassan Zahwa, PhD, a partner in the firm's Health segment, has been selected as a 2024 FORUM IT100 Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors leaders from government and industry who demonstrate a significant long-term commitment to the federal health technology community. It recognizes individuals who are renowned for their high-impact leadership; substantial contributions to the advancement of IT, career success, and achievements; and mentorship of the next generation.

Dr. Zahwa's expertise encompasses electronic health record (EHR) implementation, organizational development, change management, data strategy, and disease surveillance system design. At Guidehouse, he serves as account leader for the Military Health System (MHS), building on a partnership that spans more than two decades. He also spearheads impactful public sector and commercial health initiatives, including establishing COVID-19 testing laboratories for Fortune Top 10 companies and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, enhancing laboratory order interoperability for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and supporting the deployment of Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) EHR systems.

"A trailblazer in healthcare informatics, Hassan has dedicated his career to driving better overall health for communities nationwide," said Guidehouse Health segment Leader Alicia Harkness. "His commitment extends beyond the professional sphere to enhancing care for soldiers, Veterans, and their families, reflecting a lifelong devotion to service and excellence in healthcare. We are proud to congratulate him on this well-deserved accolade."

A distinguished leader in the industry, Dr. Zahwa has managed clinical laboratories, demonstrating a profound ability to integrate technological innovation with healthcare practices. He began his career as a clinical researcher, leading groundbreaking trials culminating in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the first HIV rapid diagnostic device. A decorated Veteran, Dr. Zahwa's 23-year tenure in the U.S. Army was marked by significant contributions, notably collaborating with VA and deploying the DoD EHR system, MHS GENESIS.

Dr. Zahwa was recognized along with fellow honorees at the FORUM IT 100 Awards Celebration on December 12, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Reston Town Center, VA.

A four-time Best in KLAS® winner in 2023, Modern Healthcare ranked Guidehouse the third-largest healthcare IT consulting firm in 2023 and the second-largest healthcare consulting firm in 2022. The Guidehouse Health team helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations.

