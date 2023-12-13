Drury Hotels Company Earns Distinction in Forbes' First-Ever List of the Best Customer Service 2024

Family-owned and operated Drury Hotels places highest in the brand category for hotels

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drury Hotels Company , LLC, the Missouri-based, family-owned and operated company, has placed highest in the brand category for hotels in Forbes' first-ever list of the Best Customer Service 2024 . Out of the top 300 U.S. brands that made the list, Drury Hotels came in at number 56 on the 2024 list.

"This recognition from Forbes acknowledges our promise to provide outstanding customer service and best-in-class amenities to make our guests' stay easier and happier," said Chuck Drury, President & CEO of Drury Hotels Company, LLC. "Since our founding over 50 years ago, our team remains as focused as ever on providing that friendly, attentive service creating personal connections with guests at every location, every day."

To create this list, Forbes partnered with HundredX, a data analytics company whose year-long survey had 201,000 people in the United States provide 4.2 million evaluations across more than 3,000 brands. The list focuses on four categories of customer service: people, speed, services, and resolution. As with all Forbes lists, companies pay no fee to participate in the year-long survey. Subcategories were evaluated through methods pertaining to a brand's specific industry and final rankings were determined by a brand's raw score (50%) and compared to others in its industry (50%).

With more than 150 hotels in 26 states, Drury Hotels and its more than 6,000 team members continually focus on providing exceptional service and value for guests. In 2003, they were among the first in the hotel industry to offer free hot breakfast to their guests and followed up in 2010 by introducing their free 5:30 Kickback®, with dinner time snacks and cold beverages. As a recent enhancement for guests, Drury Hotels introduced The Kitchen + Bar for late-night dining options at 19 locations, with plans to add 11 more by the end of 2024.

About Drury Hotels Company

Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy®. For more information, visit druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. Follow @druryhotels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn.

