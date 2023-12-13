Bilibili Showcases Global Expansion Ambitions for Original Chinese Content at Asia TV Forum & Market

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company"), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young people in China, promoted Bilibili-produced Chinese animations, factual content and TV series to global partners during the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore on December 7, reflecting the company's vision to bring high-quality Chinese content to global audiences through partnerships with overseas platforms and strategic initiatives.

Leo Zhang,Vice President of Bilibili,speaking about the company's international collaborations on ATF. (PRNewswire)

The "MADE BY BILIBILI, MADE FOR GLOBAL - 2023-2024 Content Showcase by Bilibili" event showcased the company's rapid growth as an industry-leading platform across multiple content categories. Highlights included Link Click Season 2, one of the most popular Chinese animations among international audiences; the popular Chinese animation A Mortal's Journey Season 3; factual content Life with BBQs Season 4 and The National Parks of China; as well as Bilibili original TV series Song of Life and the highly anticipated live action version of Link Click.

At the event, Bilibili also formed a partnership with Singaporean video streaming platform meWatch owned by Mediacorp to launch Bilibili-made Chinese animations in 2024, including Heaven Official's Blessing, Link Click and Fairies Album.

"Our vision is to make Chinese original content globally beloved," said Carly Lee, Vice Chairwoman of the board of directors and Chief Operating Officer of Bilibili. "We have been working closely alongside partners domestically and internationally to turn this aspiration into reality."

"We strive to identify key opportunities that will enable wider distribution and visibility globally for our most impressive content," said Leo Zhang, Vice President of Bilibili. "We are actively seeking partnerships with major international platforms to collaborate on content production and distribution to overseas markets. By facilitating the global reach of Bilibili and our talented partners, we hope to share the uniqueness of Chinese creative culture with more fans across more regions – bringing people together through our creative passions and storytelling."

Bilibili has been committed to supporting the development of Chinese animation and producing high-quality content, such as the upcoming highly-anticipated sci-fi animation Ringing Fate. International partnerships also empower Bilibili to leverage leading production capabilities around the world. International collaborations in animation include co-producing To Be Hero X with Aniplex, and the fantasy epic Metallic Rouge with Bones.

With the help of global partners including Netflix, Crunchyroll, ADN and Rakuten VIKI, Bilibili's Chinese animations have been released worldwide in North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, Russia and more countries and regions. Now Bilibili's animation content is available in over 190 regions, 12 TV channels and 41 international streaming platforms. This year, Bilibili also inked a partnership with Fuji Television in Japan to launch the exclusive channel "B8station" to showcase Bilibili animations.

Bilibili's capabilities also facilitate acclaimed animation IP's transition into live-action for global viewers, as demonstrated by the recent real-life rendition of Link Click. Such innovations amplify IP value while underscoring Bilibili's proficiency in transforming beloved stories and characters across mediums for universal appreciation. The original animation, released in over 200 countries and accumulating over 500 million views, received an impressive rating of 8.73/10 on MyAnimeList with a peak ranking of No.18.

Bilibili strategically fosters quality factual content with youth appeal and global prospects. The recent collaboration Rendezvous with the Future with BBC Studios Science Unit explores China's sci-fi boom – fascinating local youth while resonating universally. Additionally, survival program First Man Out with Ed Stafford, co-produced with Warner Bros. Discovery, adapted a popular global program that was well received by Chinese audiences. These co-productions exemplify Bilibili's abilities to merge globally celebrated styles with culturally relevant Chinese stories for maximum impact.

Additionally, Bilibili's initiatives like Capsules provide Chinese creators the support to craft impactful, internationally prevailing content. Tomato Kitchen, an episode from Capsules Season 1, exemplifies the success of such efforts, winning Best International Short Film at the 2023 International Animation Festival Chilemonos.

Bilibili welcomes partners globally who wish to share exceptional Chinese entertainment abroad. Please contact contentsales@bilibili.com for future cooperation.

ABOUT BILIBILI INC

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators, and the intense emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the "bullet chatting" feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of other audiences viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests for young generations in China and the frontier to promote Chinese culture worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/BILIBILI) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BILIBILI