Accelerated Solutions Group Unveils New Production and Engineering Facility as it Continues Growth and Expansion

The 80,000-square-foot facility will quadruple current capacity and add over 50 new jobs to the local Tomball, Texas community

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Accelerated Solutions Group (ASG) officially unveiled its new facility in Tomball, Texas, further showcasing the organization's immense growth since its inception in 2020. ASG takes an engineering-first, innovative approach to the design and manufacturing of automotive accessories, developing products to meet the ever-changing needs of the automotive market.

The brand-new building, which spans more than 80,000 square feet, quadruples its current footprint and production capacity. The facility will also be home to ASG's engineering, administration and inventory teams as they continue developing best-in-class automotive products and solutions including carpet mat sets, cargo storage solutions, badge overlays and their patent-pending technology, Active Cat, designed to enhance vehicle security and protection against catalytic converter theft.

With this move to Tomball, the company is adding over 50 jobs to the local community while furthering its investment in engineering and innovation through state-of-the-art equipment, robotics and automation within its manufacturing processes based in America. ASG's new facility was designed to promote collaboration between office and production areas by separating the two spaces with clear glass walls. This transparency highlights the group's in-house manufacturing proficiencies as well as reinforces the company's core value of One Team.

"As vehicles become more complex, it's more important than ever for automotive accessory suppliers to innovate and invest in engineering capabilities to ensure they keep up with the industry," said Gabe Mitchell, President of Accelerated Solutions Group. "This new facility is a testament to not only our growth as a company, but also to our competitive advantage to design and manufacture products of exceptional caliber and quality."

Currently there are five major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) utilizing ASG products, and with its expanded production capacity ASG will look to leverage its unique accessory solutions in broader vehicle applications.

Accelerated Solutions Group celebrated the opening of its new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, December 8 and is located at 13804 Boudreaux Road in Tomball, Texas.

About Accelerated Solutions Group

Accelerated Solutions Group (ASG) is an innovative manufacturer of automotive accessories. ASG designs, develops, and markets products that shape and meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry by leveraging its unique market insight, advanced engineering and manufacturing expertise. Accelerated Solutions Group is part of The Friedkin Group led by CEO Dan Friedkin.

