ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH ADDITION OF SHANNON CRESPIN

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Shannon Crespin has joined its team of Operating Partners. Ms. Crespin will be involved with evaluating prospective investments and building capability of One Rock's portfolio companies in the disciplines of integrated supply chain, working capital management and planning.

Ms. Crespin joins One Rock with nearly 30 years of experience working in an array of supply chain-related disciplines, both in-industry and as a consultant. She previously served as Chief Operations Officer of Tonal, where she led end-to-end operations, research and development and program management for a fast-growing fitness equipment and technology business. Prior to Tonal, Ms. Crespin served as the Vice President Global Orthopedics Supply Chain for Depuy Synthes, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Crespin had earlier supply chain roles with Medtronic, Keane Consulting, Lucent Technologies and Health South Rehabilitation.

"Ongoing efforts at One Rock to grow our Operating Partner team are designed to enhance our ability to improve the businesses in which we invest," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We often encounter businesses with significant opportunities in various aspects of supply chain, and we look forward to having Shannon as part of our effort to augment portfolio company performance."

"I admire One Rock's emphasis on building better businesses, often in complex situations. I very much look forward to working with the Firm's portfolio companies to drive a higher level of execution across supply chain disciplines," said Ms. Crespin.

Utilizing the expertise of Operating Partners has been an integral part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Shannon Crespin joins a growing team, which now includes 27 Operating Partners at One Rock.

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

