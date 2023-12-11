ConcertAI to Acquire CancerLinQ to Build the Leading Healthcare Learning and Research Network in Oncology

ConcertAI will invest in CancerLinQ to provide its members with upgraded quality reporting, industry-leading real-world data, and AI-powered solutions for accelerated clinical trials in a multi-year cooperation agreement with ASCO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI today announced the acquisition of CancerLinQ, previously a subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). In conjunction with the acquisition, ASCO will maintain a multi-year cooperation agreement with CancerLinQ. Building on CancerLinQ's mission when launched by ASCO in 2013, this new venture will enhance and expand CancerLinQ's use of real-world data, analytics, next-generation AI, and other technologies to improve cancer care and speed clinical research.

CancerLinQ represents one of the largest oncology real-world data and quality of care technology services entity in the world, uniquely bringing together clinical data from most major electronic medical record (EMR) systems. With a network of more than 100 cancer centers and oncology practices, 10 EMR system integrations, and data from nearly seven million patient records, CancerLinQ empowers oncology care teams and researchers with technology and data innovations to improve care and accelerate cancer research.

CancerLinQ will remain focused on quality and advancing the principles of precision medicine, expanding real-world data for a broader set of research purposes, and supporting a new clinical trials initiative evolving from CancerLinQ's TriaLinQ concepts. CancerLinQ will work closely with ASCO to prioritize the needs of oncology practices and support the expansion of the practice network.

"We believe this agreement will provide the resources to fulfill and amplify CancerLinQ's impact, while allowing ASCO to harness the CancerLinQ platform for quality improvement initiatives and CancerLinQ Discovery data for research to support our mission," said ASCO's Chief Executive Officer Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO. "We expect CancerLinQ to be an important avenue for practices to achieve certification under ASCO's recently launched ASCO Certified program."

"CancerLinQ may be one of the most important oncology networks in existence. We are pleased and privileged to be able to advance the original quality improvement goals and follow-on research interests of CancerLinQ in collaboration with ASCO, with urgency and alacrity," said Jeff Elton, PhD CEO of ConcertAI. "We are committing more than $250M to the quality solutions, data solutions, and novel clinical trial solutions over the coming few years to achieve the highest quality care, accelerate needed new biomedical innovations, and assure the best possible outcomes for patients."

ConcertAI will collaborate with ASCO to substantially enhance the value of CancerLinQ for oncology practices and their patients:

Bolstering SmartLinQ™ to include new data sources alongside the robust clinical data currently available

Making clinical trials participation more accessible and less burdensome through ConcertAI's Digital Access to Clinical Trial (DACT) platform

Developing more robust clinical decision support within SmartLinQ

Supporting automated EMR integration, bringing SmartLinQ seamlessly into practices' workflows

"The scope and scale of what CancerLinQ and ConcertAI can accomplish together is unprecedented," said Eric P. Winer, MD, FASCO, Chair of the Board of ASCO. "We've successfully built a real-world data platform that delivers actionable insights to the cancer community – and now CancerLinQ is poised to sustain and increase its impact for oncology practices and patients for the long term."

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Generative AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. Serving over 1,900 clinical sites and 45 biomedical innovators ConcertAI companies and solutions are Best in KLAS and awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS recognition. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com .

About CancerLinQ: CancerLinQ® is a real-world oncology data platform developed by ASCO that collects and aggregates longitudinal electronic health record data from oncology practices throughout the United States. CancerLinQ aims to improves the quality of patient care and accelerate discovery by securely compiling, harmonizing, analyzing, and de-identifying vast amounts of information on patient characteristics (e.g., molecular profiles, comorbidities), treatments, and long-term side effects. By using data from nearly 7 million patient records in near real time, CancerLinQ can improve health outcomes for all patients with cancer and advance evidence-based research.. Follow CancerLinQ on Twitter or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ASCO: Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) is committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer. Together with the Association for Clinical Oncology, ASCO represents nearly 50,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality, equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, supports ASCO by funding groundbreaking research and education across cancer's full continuum. Learn more at www.ASCO.org, explore patient education resources at www.Cancer.Net, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

