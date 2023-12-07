SportsGrid Launches "Pro League Soccer" Powered by MARCA

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid announced today the launch of the Pro League Soccer program in association with MARCA. The Pro League Soccer weekly sixty-minute program powered by MARCA will premiere on the SportsGrid streaming channel Saturday, December 9th airing 8-9 AM Eastern Time. Pro League Soccer will feature the latest news, scores, team & player match ups, with wagering analysis covering all the professional leagues including MLS, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and Premier League.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid) (PRNewswire)

The weekly soccer news program will be hosted by Dane Martinez with expert editorial contributors from MARCA including Daniel Hidalgo, Jeremy Beren, Tristan Afshar, Parker Johnson, and Matias Wodner. "To participate on the widely accessible SportsGrid channel is an enormous media opportunity for MARCA to reach the free-to-stream nationwide streaming audience. MARCA will continue to develop and bring together the best on-air talent in soccer with a plan to drive new streaming properties across the soccer landscape." said Juan Ignacio Gallardo, Marca's Global Head of Editorial.

Louis Maione, SportsGrid's Co-Founder and President added "To collaborate with the MARCA team is a special opportunity to initiate SportsGrid's coverage of the world's most popular sport. Today, Soccer is a must-watch sport with a global fan base of over 3.5 billion people. Pro League Soccer will cover the speed, excitement and match ups that keep fans on the edge of their seats."

About MARCA

Marca is the leading sports news publisher in the world, with over 105M monthly active users and a growing fan base in the US market. Since 1938, Marca has brought the passion for sports and soccer with the best journalism. Producing original content for all digital platforms from editorial hubs in Madrid, Miami and Mexico City, Marca has over 200 journalists and contributors that cover 24x7 the latest news in the world of sports. For more information, please visit unidadeditorial.es.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SportsGrid Contact:

Charles Theiss

charles@sportsgrid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsGrid