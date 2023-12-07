Robert Half Named One of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti®, has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies.

This ranking is based on a holistic view of corporate social responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and governance. The largest U.S.-based public companies were evaluated based on their reporting transparency, as well as an independent survey of 13,000 individuals who rated the corporate social responsibility efforts of companies familiar to them.

"Our commitment to being a good corporate citizen starts with integrity — one of the cornerstones of our company values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition underscores our commitment to ESG and our people-first philosophy, which means doing the right thing by our employees, our customers and the communities where we live and work."

Robert Half's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlines some of the company's most impactful initiatives around workplace culture; sustainability; community support; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Today's professionals place high value on how their companies approach social impact and sustainability efforts," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "We are proud of our many programs and initiatives that not only drive positive societal change but also cultivate a diverse and inclusive environment where all of our people — our greatest resource — can connect, thrive and grow."

Robert Half has also been named to TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies, Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women™ and Barron's Most Sustainable Companies.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

