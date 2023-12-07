Advanced Technology International to manage Expeditionary Missions Consortium - Crane OTA

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) to serve as the consortium manager for the Expeditionary Missions Consortium - Crane. This is a new consortium to advance warfighting capability in the areas of Power & Energy, Specialized Munitions, Weapon Systems, System Integration, ISR, Integrated Software, Command, Control, Communications (C3), Cybersecurity, and Electro-Optic Technologies.

"ATI is delighted to continue to serve the Navy, our longest standing customer," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We look forward to supporting NSWC Crane with the acceleration of research and prototypes that protect our nation against security threats."

Consortium membership is open to traditional and nontraditional defense contractors, emerging companies that have not traditionally worked with the government in the past, non-profits, and academic and research institutions. Members will focus on basic, applied, or advanced research projects, and prototype projects that advance innovation, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance the Department of Defense's Expeditionary Warfare Technology.

For more information about the Expeditionary Missions Consortium - Crane or to learn how to become a member, please visit: emccrane.org.

ABOUT ATI

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

