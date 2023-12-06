PLANET FITNESS ANNOUNCES RETURN AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION IN TIMES SQUARE

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that it will be returning as the presenting sponsor of Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration for the ninth consecutive year, in partnership with Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

Revelers in Times Square will celebrate the brand's unique "Judgement Free" mindset in 2024 with Planet Fitness' distinct New Year's Eve party hats featuring whimsical fireworks, a silver metallic fringe and a new reflective rim. Planet Fitness will also be featured on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" on Sunday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC, as well as on Times Square's 2024 webcast throughout the night.

"Our tradition of ringing in the new year in Times Square is something we look forward to all year long, and we are thrilled to be back for the ninth consecutive year as presenting sponsor of this iconic New Year's Eve celebration," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "We know people are setting their health and fitness goals for 2024 and as home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness aims to make fitness accessible and create a workout environment that's comfortable and inviting for everyone across all fitness levels. Exercise can help boost energy and overall mental and physical wellness, and Planet Fitness is here to provide that non-intimidating environment to help everyone find their Big Fitness Energy™ in the new year and beyond."

"We look forward to welcoming back Planet Fitness as the presenting sponsor of Times Square New Year's Eve for the ninth year," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment. "We are excited to see Times Square transformed into Planet Fitness purple and yellow filled with festive happy energetic revelers ringing in 2024."

In addition to its sponsorship, Planet Fitness is asking everyone to submit personalized "wishes" for the New Year at planetfitness.com/confettiwishes or at the Wishing Wall in the heart of Times Square. Now through Thursday, Dec. 21, each heartfelt wish submitted will be printed on a piece of actual confetti that will soar over the crowd at midnight on New Year's Eve.

"The celebrations in Times Square would not be complete without the integral participation of Planet Fitness and its iconic hats," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "We look forward to once again ringing in the New Year surrounded by Confetti Wishes from people all around the country, thanks to our partnership with Planet Fitness."

Planet Fitness provides a high-quality, non-intimidating fitness experience at an even greater value. With more than 2,400 locations, there's a club near you to kickstart or restart your workout routine in a clean and spacious environment. In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more. Plus, Planet Fitness' Perks program gives all members access to special deals and discounts* year-round, providing even more value and savings on everyday essentials.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Restrictions apply. Must be a Planet Fitness member. Valid at participating U.S. locations only. Offers valid on select products only, see specific offer for details. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2023 Planet Fitness Franchising

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.5 million members and 2,498 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

For more information about Times Square New Year's Eve, visit www.TimesSquareNYC.org.

To join the Times Square New Year's Eve conversation on Twitter, follow #BallDrop.

