Nominations Now Open for the 2023 Community Development Leader Awards

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFEbuilt is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Community Development Leader Awards (CDLAs). These awards are designed to celebrate the efforts and steadfast dedication of municipal leaders such as city managers, public works directors, city engineers, building officials, and others whose contributions go unrecognized.

Nominations open for SAFEbuilt's 2023 Community Development Leader Awards.

The company is inviting the entire community: residents, city officials and their peers to nominate the most deserving individuals for the 2023 CDLA Awards. The deadline to submit nominations is January 15, 2024, at 11:59 PM CST. Winners will be announced in late January 2024 and will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community. For more information on eligibility and the nomination process, please visit CDLAwards.com.

"The CDLAs are a chance to shine a spotlight on the service of our municipal and public agency heroes," said Chris Giordano, CEO of SAFEbuilt. "In our work nationwide, we see their dedication, innovation, passion, and leadership — not only in everyday tasks but also in challenging times like disaster recovery. The CDLAs aim to highlight these efforts and inspire other municipal leaders."

Award categories include:

City Manager of the Year

Community Development Director of the Year

City Engineer / Public Works Director of the Year

Public Service Innovator Award

Community Builder Award

Sustainability Trailblazer Award

Future Leader Award

Nominations for the 2023 awards are open to individuals who should be recognized for their work and contributions to community improvement. Chris Giordano emphasized the accessibility of the nomination process: "We've streamlined the process to encourage nominations from those closest to these leaders—their colleagues, residents and community partners. They are the ones who have directly seen and felt the impact of these leaders' efforts."

This inaugural CDLA not only marks a pioneering moment in recognizing municipal excellence but also stands apart in its national scope and influence. Unlike regional or state peer-to-peer recognitions typically seen in city officials' associations, the CDLA's broad range and reach promise to inspire and impact professionals across the country, setting a new benchmark in acknowledging the vital contributions of city and municipal leaders.

For more information regarding all ten different awards and the nomination process, visit CDLAwards.com.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building and professional services expertise in 37 states and D.C. The company employs approximately 1,700 employees serving more than 1,900 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services anchored by a sophisticated technology stack that is built to fit each customer's needs, including stabilizing budgets, maximizing building department efficiencies, improving the customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for both municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com

The SAFEbuilt family includes eleven subsidiary partners, each of which aligns with our core values and our desire to provide the most exceptional service to the communities we support.

Calvin, Giordano & Associates | Interwest | Winston Services, Inc. | M.T. Causley | MTCI Private Provider Services

TX BBG Consulting | Dal-Tech Engineering | ProCode Inc. | PMCA | Weintraub Engineering | MNSPECT

SAFEbuilt logo (PRNewsfoto/SAFEbuilt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAFEbuilt