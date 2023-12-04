AI Poised to Enhance Student and Faculty Experiences: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes New Industry Guide

The newly published resource includes use cases on the topic of AI in the classroom and covers the technology involved, the benefits to the institution, the risks associated with the technology, and the rate of adoption in education.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the education sector requires strategic preparedness from institutions' CIOs and IT teams to capitalize on the technology's potential benefits. Crucial to this adoption is the alignment of IT with business operations – a challenge in an industry where resources may be limited. Recognizing the challenge that IT leaders in the education sector face, Info-Tech Research Group has unveiled a comprehensive blueprint titled Prioritize AI Use Cases for Education. The firm's research presents several relevant use cases aimed at overcoming organizational challenges. The resource is intended to help educational departments embark on their AI journey by identifying and prioritizing the use cases through an innovative analysis tool, to transform the educational landscape for faculty and students, from K-12 to higher education settings.

"AI is rapidly entering the education space, and CIOs need to be prepared to take advantage of its potential benefits. Our AI use case library for education is designed to support that need," says Mark Maby, Research Director for Education at Info-Tech Research Group. "The introduction of AI can be contentious, and the risks should be considered carefully. AI technology can have biases that directly thwart the mission of the institution. It is also a new technology, and its promise still outweighs its results."

Info-Tech's research explains that while AI offers many benefits, educational institutions are grappling with concerns about its potential risks, compliance issues, regulatory implications, and policy impacts. The evolving understanding of AI's influence on these institutions adds to the challenge of prioritizing its deployment. Furthermore, identifying relevant and impactful AI use cases in education can be an arduous and time-consuming task. This situation underscores the critical need for more targeted research and strategic planning in the adoption of AI within the educational landscape.

The firm's latest blueprint advises educational institutions to recognize and explore pertinent AI use cases that can help address their unique challenges in academic settings. This journey starts by identifying and prioritizing use cases for different departmental units using specialized analysis tools. The results from this process are crucial for securing executive approval to help institutions pinpoint the most appropriate issues with the highest potential value, thereby facilitating responsible AI implementations.

Info-Tech highlights seven key factors that shape AI use cases in education:

Industry: Some use cases are relevant to both higher education and K-12, while others are specific to one over the other. Value Streams: These are specific to each industry, organizing the organization's core capabilities based on the value it delivers to its constituents. Capabilities: This factor defines how the organization functions through the interaction of its people, processes, and technology. Technology: The foundational technology required to deliver the use case. Benefits: The specific value each use case provides to the organization. Risks: Potential issues to consider when adopting the technology. Adoption: The prevalence of the use case in the education sector, which can range from conceptual stages to widespread adoption and availability.

The research emphasizes the importance of scrutinizing vendors' claims regarding generative AI functionality. The firm cautions that it's essential for IT leaders and their teams to precisely determine what aspects of their solutions are genuinely "generative." These solutions should be capable of producing new, innovative outputs rather than simply delivering predictive results, a distinction that is key in evaluating the true potential and effectiveness of generative AI technologies.

