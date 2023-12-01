Michael Baker International Promotes David Liebgold, P.E., P.P., to New York Metro Office Executive

Sirish Peyyeti, P.E., former New York Office Executive, named Michael Baker's Program Director for the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Independent Engineering Consultant contract

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that David Liebgold, P.E., P.P., has been promoted to New York Metro Office Executive. In this expanded position, Mr. Liebgold, who serves as the Office Executive for Newark, New Jersey, will also be responsible for oversight of the New York, New York, office. As New York Metro Office Executive, Mr. Liebgold will leverage his 25 years of industry experience to aid in client engagement, strategic business development and project execution, while overseeing office personnel and managing day-to-day operations.

"Since joining Michael Baker in 2015, David has proven to be a true leader, earning the respect of colleagues and clients alike, while achieving operational excellence and consistently delivering innovative and impactful projects," said Magdy M. Hagag, Northeast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "David's appointment as New York Metro Office Executive serves to create more synergy between Michael Baker's New Jersey and New York operations to accelerate Michael Baker's growth in the NY Metro market."

Mr. Liebgold has extensive experience managing complex transportation projects in New York and New Jersey, with particular expertise in traffic engineering and operations, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), Design-Build, advanced systems communications, construction inspection and management and transportation planning. Prior to taking on his role as Newark, New Jersey, Office Executive in 2021, he was Department Manager for ITS, Traffic and Electrical Engineering, and was a finalist for the 2019 Michael Baker International Chairman's Award, the company's highest honor. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Liebgold was Chief of Transportation at the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority/Meadowlands Commission, where he managed the professional engineering and planning staff, consultants and construction contractors.

Mr. Liebgold holds a Master of Science degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University.

Sirish Peyyeti, P.E., who previously served as the New York, New York, Office Executive, has been named Michael Baker's Program Director for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Independent Engineering Consultant (IEC) contract. In this role, Mr. Peyyeti and his Michael Baker team will act as a resource to the MTA, providing independent transportation engineering expertise to the MTA's $50B+ Capital Construction Program.

Prior to joining Michael Baker in 2015, Mr. Peyyeti served as a Project Manager for TranSystems Corp., where he worked on large-scale transportation projects for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA), New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA). Earlier in his career, he held positions at Dewberry, STV Inc., SIMCO Engineering, URS Corporation and Neel-Schaffer, Inc.

He earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, India.

