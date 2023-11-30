Trend Micro Achieves AWS Built-In Competency to Simplify and Accelerate Cloud Success

Customers can deploy pre-selected AWS services and Trend software within minutes

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Built-in Competency in the Security and Cloud Operations category. This designation recognizes Trend as an AWS Partner that provides customers with an AWS built-in co-build solution that is designed to automatically install, configure, and integrate with key foundational AWS services using a well-architected modular code repository (MCR) in an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts, increasing the customer's time to value.

To find out more about AWS built-in solutions, please visit: http://trendmicro.com/aws

Achieving the AWS Built-in Competency differentiates Trend as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that built their software solution to include foundational AWS services to help customers achieve their business goals for scale, simplicity, and operational cost control in cloud. By streamlining the integration process with foundational AWS services like Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and AWS Organizations, customers can decrease risk, reduce operational overhead, and provide consistent observability in cloud environments.

Mike Milner, VP of cloud technology for Trend Micro: "We love creating with AWS and the key to this launch was not figuring out what was possible, but rather uncovering what the world needs most to protect digital assets and mitigate the advanced risks we see today. Cloud development is not only more accessible now but far more can be done with less expertise—which is invaluable to all. Innovations are only as powerful as they are secure, which is the role Trend Micro fills in all AWS competencies."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Specifically, Trend/AWS feature integration allows for:

Accelerated response against vulnerability exploits via automated intrusion detection system and intrusion prevention policy (IDS/IPS) rules for workloads running on AWS

Enhanced customer risk insight to accelerate SecOps , by leveraging the power of the Trend Vision One™ platform. Receive alerts on any AWS CloudTrail events that trigger a detection model in the Workbench app in Trend Vision One

Full visibility into and protection of workloads across multiple AWS accounts , to enhance threat protection. Trend Micro™ Workload Security agents are seamlessly deployed every time a new instance is created on AWS accounts, via AWS Systems Manager (Distributor)

A centralized location for aggregating, organizing prioritizing and automating remediation of security alerts . Trend Micro™ Container Security sends security findings from runtime protection for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS)/Kubernetes clusters direct to the AWS Security Hub, for a comprehensive view of security posture across AWS accounts

Accelerated compliance via automatically secured cloud workloads

"We looked at the options out there, and Trend Micro was the only one who could provide an entire suite in a virtual package" said the chief technology officer of Sandstone Technology. "Their cybersecurity platform is a single dashboard solution that offers protection for our cloud database and delivers compliance reports at any time and during the 30-day reporting cycle. That made them the easy decision."

About Trend

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com .

