Synchrony Achieves Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company, today announced it has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the eighth consecutive year that Synchrony's commitment to LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion is recognized with the company achieving the designation as recipient of the "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion."

"Synchrony strives to be a champion for equity, diversity, and inclusion now and in the future," said Michael Matthews, Synchrony's Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "This honor reflects our steadfast commitment to drive meaningful progress. We will continue to work to ensure that every individual feels safe and welcome to bring their authentic self to work at Synchrony."

Synchrony helps foster a diverse and inclusive workplace through its eight Diversity Networks. More than half of the company's workforce or over 9,500 employees actively work across these employee networks. Synchrony included the "+" in its Diversity Networks to encourage all employees globally to partner as an ally and "be the plus."

Like all of Synchrony's Diversity Networks, the Pride+ Network serves as a strategic advisor, ensuring the LGBTQ+ community's unique needs are met through support and benefits like wellbeing resources, paid family leave, adoption assistance and gender affirming care. Bringing together thousands of employees, the Pride+ Network provides resources to those in need, encourages personal and professional development and builds meaningful connections and engagement globally.

During Pride Month this past June, the Pride+ Network engaged with members and allies hosting fireside chats and panel discussions with leading authors on the varied experiences within the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout the year, the Pride+ Network hosts networking events, educational workshops and career development programming and collaborates with several nonprofits including the Triangle Community Center, which provides programming and resources for the LGBTQ+ community, and the Covenant House, which helps youth in need overcome homelessness.

For the 2023-2024 CEI, Synchrony was evaluated on its LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, efforts and practices supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Receiving a perfect score means that Synchrony's commitment and policies satisfy all the CEI's criteria.

