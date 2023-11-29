Noah Board of Directors Approves New Capital Management and Shareholder Return Policy; and Amendments to the Dividend Policy

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited (the "Company," or "Noah") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive global investment and asset allocation advisory services primarily for high-net-worth investors, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has adopted a new capital management and shareholder return policy (the "Policy") where up to 50% the Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of the preceding financial year will be allocated to a Corporate Actions Budget which will serve various purposes, including dividend distribution and share repurchases.

Dividend

Under the Policy, the Board has approved that no less than 35% of the Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of the preceding financial year will be allocated toward dividends to be distributed in each calendar year, subject to various factors. The previous Policy stated that no less than 10% of the Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders would be used each calendar year.

Share Repurchase

Under the Policy, the remaining portion of the Corporate Actions Budget may be utilized by the Company to repurchase its shares under a share repurchase program. The share repurchases may be made by the Company from time to time on the open market, through open-market transactions in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing, scale, and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to market conditions, share price, corporate and regulatory requirements, and other factors.

The Board will consider and determine the specifics regarding (i) the dividend payout ratio and the declaration and payment of dividends for the fiscal year 2023, and (ii) the timing and scale of adoption of any share repurchase program at the Board's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 meeting which will held in March 2024.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, the chairwoman and chief executive officer of the Company, commented, "We are optimistic about Noah's future and the wealth management industry, and this significant expansion of our capital management and shareholder return policy underscores this confidence. In addition to elevating our benchmark dividend payout ratio, the new policy will empower us to implement a share repurchase program, allowing us to seize the opportunity presented by what we perceive as a currently undervalued stock price. The Board has consistently prioritized increasing shareholder value while promoting efficient allocation of capital, and the adoption of this new policy will enable us to reward the Shareholders while continuing to invest in our ongoing expansion. This program has been made possible by our strong balance sheet, robust liquidity position, and clear consensus as to the investments we will need to make to facilitate our global growth plan. We look forward to sharing more concrete details on our capital return plans for the upcoming year following our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 Board meeting next March."

