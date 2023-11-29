Levi & Korsinsky: Caesars Rewards Casino Data Breach Investigation - (Ticker: CZR)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, 2023, Caesars Rewards, a popular loyalty program run by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (Ticker CZR), suffered a massive "digital break-in." The attack targeted the personal information of Caesars Rewards Members- more than 65 million people- compromising member names, birth dates, Social Security Numbers, driver's license information, and other government-issued ID numbers.

Levi Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether affected customers are entitled to compensation. If you have received a notice about the data breach, you may be entitled to compensation. Follow the link below to find out:

There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT? Compensation may be available for Caesars Rewards members who received notice that their data breach had been breached.

WHY AM I ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION? Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long term damage. Hackers break into networks so that they can steal your personal information to sell it on the dark web or commit identity theft, financial theft, or other frauds. The company may be liable for failing to secure your privacy.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I WAS AFFECTED? If you received a data breach notification letter from Caesars, you are affected. Follow the link to find out if you may be eligible for compensation: https://bit.ly/3QGqcAg

