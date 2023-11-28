More than 600,000 passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport in October.

Highest total in a single month since return to local control

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of air passengers who traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in October topped 600,000 for the first time since the airport's return to local ownership and was a 12% increase over the same month last year.

The total passenger count of 606,497 included 568,484 domestic and 38,013 international travelers, increases of 8% and 141%, respectively.

From January through October, ONT reported more than 5.3 million passengers; 4.9 million domestic fliers and 334,000 international travelers. The total was 11.6% higher than the same period last year.

Domestic travel volume was 8% higher over the first 10 months of the 2023 while the number of international passengers more than doubled.

"Our robust passenger volumes are no surprise given population growth in our service area and the rising popularity of our world class gateway," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our airline partners and air travelers recognize the value of our airport, hallmark hassle-free experience and first rate amenities and services, making Ontario International California's favorite airport."

According to a recent Los Angeles Times report, "Riverside County gained 36,000 residents between July 2020 and July 2021, the third most in the country. San Bernardino County grew by 11,970 people, helping the IE overtake San Francisco to become the 12th largest metropolitan area in the U.S."

Passenger Totals Oct 2023 Oct 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Domestic 568,484 526,004 8.08 % 4,968,861 4,598,717 8.0 % International 38,013 15,726 141.72 % 334,134 152,529 119.1 % Total 606,497 541,730 11.96 % 5,302,995 4,751,246 11.6 %

Shipments of freight and mail totaled 60,798 tons in October, 11.3% lower than October a year ago. On a year-to-date basis, cargo registered 604,116 tons, 12% lower than the first 10 months of 2022.

Air cargo (tonnage) Oct 2023 Oct 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Freight 57,970 64,449 -10.05 % 564,183 642,044 -12.1 % Mail 2,823 4,134 -31.59 % 39,933 45,229 -11.7 % Total 60,798 68,583 -11.35 % 604,116 687,274 -12.1 %

"The trend toward lower air cargo volumes remained through October," Elkadi said. "While global economic forces are still impacting cargo volumes at U.S. airports, we remain confident that our shipping partners will continue to choose our Southern California gateway as volumes rebound."

